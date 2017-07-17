Can-Fite on go with mid-stage study of namodenoson in fatty liver disease

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) says it is set to launch enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial assessing namodenoson in patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) after winding up a meeting of clinical investigators.

The study will enroll ~60 participants with NAFLD, with or without NASH. The primary endpoint will be the percent change from baseline in liver triglyceride concentration as measured by nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Namodenoson, formerly CF102, is an orally available small molecule that binds to a protein that is highly expressed in tumor cells called A3 adenosine receptor.

