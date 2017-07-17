'Black Monday' in China

There's little major damage to be seen in the Shanghai Composite, which fell 1.4% overnight, but nearly 500 names in China tumbled their daily limit of 10% , and more than 1.2K in Shanghai and Shenzhen slid over 7% .

Shenzhen - more tied to smaller-cap stocks - fared worst, with the Composite Index there down 4.3% .

Some local analysts are dubbing it "Black Monday."

Over the weekend at a financial conference chaired by President Xi Jinping, policymakers talked a tough line on deleveraging and regulation.

China small-cap A-shares ETFs are hardest hit: CNXT -3.7% , ASHS -4.4%

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, CAF, KWEB, YANG, GXC, FXP, PGJ, MCHI, HAO, CQQQ, PEK, CHN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, XPP, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, ECNS, AFTY, CWEB, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA