EU court rules against Qualcomm on antitrust fine case

|About: Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)|By:, SA News Editor

Reuters reports that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has lost an appeal in an EU court related to a penalty the company faces for not turning over information to antitrust regulators.

Regulators want to fine Qualcomm $665K per day until the company provides the information. 

Qualcomm was accused of squeezing out software company Icera using anti-competition methods. 

The company claimed regulatory requests for information “entailed enormous work and significant financial costs” but a court disagreed. 

Qualcomm faces another antitrust charge in the EU for illegally paying a customer for its chipset usage. 

Late last month, EU investigators paused consideration of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP acquisition due to not receiving the desired information. 

Previously: EU antitrust investigators pause Qualcomm, NXP decision (June 29)