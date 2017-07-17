EU court rules against Qualcomm on antitrust fine case

Reuters reports that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has lost an appeal in an EU court related to a penalty the company faces for not turning over information to antitrust regulators.

Regulators want to fine Qualcomm $665K per day until the company provides the information.

Qualcomm was accused of squeezing out software company Icera using anti-competition methods.

The company claimed regulatory requests for information “entailed enormous work and significant financial costs” but a court disagreed.

Qualcomm faces another antitrust charge in the EU for illegally paying a customer for its chipset usage.

Late last month, EU investigators paused consideration of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP acquisition due to not receiving the desired information.

