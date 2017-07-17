Intercept Pharma under modest pressure on CymaBay seladelpar data; shares down a fraction

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -0.4%) slips on average volume. Shares were down almost 2% before recovering after CymaBay Therapeutics announced encouraging results from a mid-stage stage study of fally liver disease candidate seladelpar.
Intercept's NASH candidate is obeticholic acid, in Phase 3 testing. It was approved in the EU in December 2016 for primary biliary cirrhosis.
NASH-related tickers: (CANF -0.5%)(AGN +1.1%)(IMRN -2.2%)(CNAT +0.3%)(OTCPK:GNFTF)(MDGL +0.4%)(VKTX)(GILD +1.6%)(NVS)(DRRX +2.6%)(GALT)
