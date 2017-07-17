Intercept Pharma under modest pressure on CymaBay seladelpar data; shares down a fraction

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -0.4% ) slips on average volume. Shares were down almost 2% before recovering after CymaBay Therapeutics announced encouraging results from a mid-stage stage study of fally liver disease candidate seladelpar.

Intercept's NASH candidate is obeticholic acid, in Phase 3 testing. It was approved in the EU in December 2016 for primary biliary cirrhosis.

NASH-related tickers: (CANF -0.5% )(AGN +1.1% )(IMRN -2.2% )(CNAT +0.3% )(OTCPK:GNFTF)(MDGL +0.4% )(VKTX)(GILD +1.6% )(NVS)(DRRX +2.6% )(GALT)

Previously: CymBay's seladelpar shows positive treatment effect in mid-stage PBC study; shares ahead 17% premarket (July 17)

Previously: Intercept Pharma's obeticholic acid OK'd in Europe for primary biliary cirrhosis (Dec. 14, 2016)