Wedbush: Activision esports league faces tough run to profits

As exciting as news of its new esports league is to investors, Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.6% ) has a tough road to show profits in the effort, according to Wedbush.

The company faces an "uphill battle to profitability" with the Overwatch League, built on hit game Overwatch and modeled with city-based teams a la traditional pro sports, says analyst Michael Pachter.

While esports draws comparable or better viewership than traditional major sports, Overwatch has about 30M global players (vs. 100M for League of Legends) and starts at around $40, limiting the market. The league will bring in less than $100M next year, which will be eaten by costs, he says.