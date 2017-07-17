Peltz calls P&G a "suffocating bureaucracy"

Procter & Gamble (PG +0.6% ) "meets all the criteria that we at Trian look for... but one that hasn't live up to [its] potential for quite some period of time," Nelson Peltz says as he confirms Trian Partners is planning to launch a proxy fight for a board seat.

Peltz is not seeking a breakup of the company or a new CEO - for now - but says it wants to shake up PG's “slow-moving and insular” culture, according to Trian's SEC filing.

"When you have that many brands, they tend to start to get commoditized. They start to lose market share," Peltz tells CNBC. "P&G because of its suffocating bureaucracy, because of its matrix organization... it is structured improperly."

Trian says PG last week rejected its demand to name Peltz a director, which Deutsche Bank sees as “a sign that management is confident in its strategy and is unlikely to miss expectations over at least the next few months."

In reiterating its Hold rating on the shares, DB says PG "has missed a number of big industry changes over the last several years, notably share losses in U.S. men's shaving and China broadly, but we believe management is now more focused than ever to bring superior innovation to the market to drive share gains."

In its response, PG defends its current management and strategy, and says Trian "has not provided any new or actionable ideas to drive additional value for P&G shareholders."