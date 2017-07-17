Statoil finds gas, not oil, at Barents Sea exploratory well

Statoil (STO +0.1% ) says it made a smaller than expected gas discovery at its Blamann exploration well between the Snohvit and Goliat fields in the Barents Sea.

STO says it disappointed not to find oil but recoverable gas volumes of 2B-3B cm has the potential to contribute additional resources to the Snohvit project.

Blamann is the second discovery in STO’s 2017 Barents Sea exploration campaign, following the Kayak oil discovery announced July 3.