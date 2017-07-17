Toshiba-owned smart meter company considers IPO

Smart meter company Landis+Gyr would prefer an IPO to selling the company, according to Reuters.

Majority owned by Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY), Landis+Gyr has leaned towards the public offering after two bidders wouldn’t match the amount Toshiba expects to receive in the IPO.

The IPO was priced between CHF 70 to CHF 82 per share, which would put the market value between CHF 2.1B and CHF 2.4B.

Shares will list on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 21.

Taking the company public could provide a bit of help to Toshiba’s dire financial situation that could lead to a Tokyo exchange delisting in March if the company can’t sell its chip unit.

Previously: Judge postpones decision on blocking Toshiba Memory sale (July 14)