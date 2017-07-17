I.D. Systems announces closing of underwritten public offering of common stock

I.D. Systems (IDSY +3.4% ) announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering consisting of 2,608,695 shares of common stock at a price per share of $5.75.

Underwriters of the public offering have exercised in full, their option to purchase an additional 391,304 shares of common stock.

Including this option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds from the offering of a total of 2,999,999 shares of common stock were approximately $17.25M.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its pending acquisition of assets of Keytroller, LLC and for general corporate purposes.

B. Riley & Co., LLC acted as the sole book-runner in the offering.

Press Release