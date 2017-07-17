Morgan Stanley makes Broadcom top second-half pick

Morgan Stanley says that with a number of catalysts ahead, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is its top pick for second-half performance.

The firm reiterated its Overweight rating and boosted its price target to $290 from $280, implying 15.8% upside.

It also boosted expected EPS for 2017 to $15.86 and 2018 to $17.66.

The company's set to wrap its $5.9B deal for Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD), but iPhone sales should provide a spark as well, with Broadcom's dollar-value content up 40% in the new phones, says analyst Craig Hettenbach.