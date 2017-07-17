Pareteum -9.4% on warrant exercise agreement

Pareteum's (NYSEMKT:TEUM) on a roller coaster ride today -- up as much as 25% premarket today (after Friday's listing compliance news), shares are down 9.4% after an 8-K filed a minute after today's open.

According to the filing, the company's entered into warrant exercise agreements with holders of warrants allowing for the purchase of up to 1.15M shares at $1.87/share, that provides for holders to exercise those warrants at a reduced price of $1.00/share.

The stock had closed at $1.38 Friday and opened at $1.74 today.

In consideration for exercising the original warrants at the lower price, holders would get a new warrant with an exercise price of $1.39, exercisable after six months from now.