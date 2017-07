Xiaomi has signed a supply deal with Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) for OLED screens next year after a previous deal with LG Display fell through.

The rigid OLED panels will go into Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone.

The first supply shipment of 1M units will occur in December of this year with 2.2M units shipping in January.

LG Display faces delays due to its newest plant starting operations next months, which is three months behind schedule.

