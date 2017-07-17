Solid debut puts 'Apes' atop box office

War for the Planet of the Apes (FOX -1% , FOXA -1.1% ) knocked Spider-Man: Homecoming (SNE -0.1% ) from its perch atop box office receipts this weekend, though the new Apes film may track to a smaller total than its 2014 predecessor.

War opened with $56.5M vs. the $72.6M opening of 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, still good enough to top Spider-Man's $45.2M for the weekend.

Last week's top three films each moved down a spot to make room for the battling primates. Despicable Me 3 (CMCSA +0.1% ) dropped to the third spot with $18.95M, and Baby Driver (NYSE:SNE) was fourth with $8.75M.

Spider-Man, though, has a cumulative two-week domestic total of $208.3M, and $468.4M worldwide.