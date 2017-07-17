Subway testing mobile payments, iPhone preorders

Subway is testing app pre-orders and a designated pick-up area for mobile payers using Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay or Samsung Pay.

Subway had previously accepted Apple Pay but iPhone user can now also preorder food through the company’s then pick it up in the particular area to avoid waits.

The new tech-friendly “Fresh Forward” focus is testing at a dozen locations around the world currently with some elements of the plan expected to launch wider later this year.

The battle of the mobile wallets has remained intense because each still has a low percentage of overall mobile users. Samsung Pay stands at the front with 4.5%, but Apple Pay sits directly behind with 4%.

The iPhone app ordering option could make Apple the winner of Subway’s “Fresh Forward” program.

