Petrobras reports monthly and daily records in pre-salt production

Petrobras (PBR -0.9% ) says it reached two new production records from the presalt layer in June: a monthly record, at 1.35M bbl/day, and a daily record, achieved on June 19, at 1.42M barrels.

In Brazil, PBR's average oil production in Brazil totaled 2.2M bbl/day, up 0.6% from May, and natural gas production was 80.3M cm/day, up 1.8%; total oil and natural gas production reached 2.81M boe/day, with 2.7M boe/day produced in Brazil.

PBR says the increased results were due mainly to the production start at platform P-66, in the Lula field, and the entry into production of new producer wells throughout 2017 in the Santos Basin.