Total home sales in Toronto in June of 5,977 were the lowest since 2010, and off 15.1% from the previous month. Prices tumbled 14.2% during Q2 - the fastest deceleration in the data series (going back to 2008).

This data comes out just days after the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates for the first time in seven years - a move which could hurt affordability even more.

Looking further West, sales fell 4% M/M in Vancouver, with the average price down 3.2% (also M/M).