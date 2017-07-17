Google to offer researchers access to quantum computing cloud

Bloomberg reports that Alphabet’s Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will offer researchers and academics free access to its quantum machinery cloud service.

Google predicts that its quantum system will prove supremacy to existing supercomputers by the end of this year.

IBM began offering access to its quantum machine via cloud earlier this year.

IBM has announced a prototype 17 qubit quantum processor. Google says it’s developing a 49 qubit machine.

M.I.T. professor Seth Lloyd tells Bloomberg those numbers don’t mean a ton as useful applications won’t appear until about 100 qubits.