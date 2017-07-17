BP spends hundreds of millions in big data to help overcome weak oil price

BP (BP +0.1% ) is planning a 5x increase in its data capacity over the next three years, and the biggest efficiency gains are still to come, Ahmed Hashmi, head of technology for BP’s E&P business, tells Financial Times.

All large oil and gas companies are investing in digital technology part of wider efforts to increase efficiency at a time of weak crude prices and rising competition, but Hashmi says BP is ahead of most rivals after spending “several hundred million dollars” equipping its facilities with sensing devices and 2K km of fiber-optic cable.

The reliability of BP’s E&P facilities - measured by factors such as time lost to production stoppages - has climbed from 88% in 2012 to 95% last year and Hashmi says technology has been the primary reason and has contributed to $7B of annual cost savings by BP since 2014.

In addition to commercial incentives, BP has faced pressure to improve monitoring after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon blowout that killed 11 people and spilled 3M barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.