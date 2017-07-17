Musk clarifies: 'Place bets accordingly'

Holding court at the National Governors Association meeting this weekend, Elon Musk made some news saying (again) that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price is too high.

The comments, along with news of a supposed autopilot failure in a Minnesota crash, helped send Tesla lower by nearly 4% this morning.

Musk, however, took to Twitter a few minutes ago to clarify, calling the price high based on past and present, "but low if you believe is Tesla's future. Place bets accordingly."