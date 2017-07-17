AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts estimates cut at CS after O’Reilly results

Credit Suisse analysts are out cautious on auto parts peers AutoZone (AZO -0.1% ) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP -0.1% ) following disappointing Q2 results and guidance from O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +0.9% ).

For AZO, the firm cuts its full-year EPS to $43.80 from $44.19 earlier (vs. $44.05 Wall Street consensus) and its stock price target to $583 from $658, as retail trends confirmed a weaker June for auto parts retailers.

As for AAP, Credit Suisse cuts its full-year EPS estimate to $6.28 from $6.65 earlier (vs. $6.49 consensus) and trims its price target to $135 from $150, saying weak trends from June may have continued into July.

Meanwhile, AZO is downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform with a Wall Street-low $429 stock price target at Wolfe Research.