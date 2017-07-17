Stamps.com down on Amazon drop rumors

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) shares trade down on rumors that Amazon has dropped the service from the e-commerce giant’s Buy Shipping Services.

A post on Amazon’s seller forums from June 14 says the user received a message when trying to print a label from Stamps.com: “Effective July 15, Stamps.com shipping options will be removed from Buy Shipping Services. There is no action required from you as all the equivalent USPS shipping options will be available for domestic shipments at Commercial Plus prices. There is also no transaction fee charged on USPS shipping options.”

Neither company has issued a formal statement.