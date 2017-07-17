America Movil auditing Guatemalan unit amid corruption probe

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) says it's auditing its Guatemalan unit after the unit was caught up in a corruption probe.

Seventeen people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a scheme allegedly directed by former Communications Minister Alejandro Sinibaldi that involved suspected money laundering and illicit election financing.

The probe's found evidence of payments from America Movil unit Telgua in Sinibaldi's account -- permitted by law, America Movil says, but "What we are trying to find out is why these contributions were made without observing the norms and requirements that Guatemalan law establishes."

Telgua didn't benefit from the payments made by a former executive, America Movil says.