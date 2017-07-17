Jeep could be worth more without Fiat Chrysler, analyst says

Jeep could be better off without Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), says Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, whose sum of the parts analysis suggests the stock of an independent Jeep could be worth as much as all the rest of FCAU combined.

FCAU management has not publicly discussed any plans to spin off the brand, but Jonas asked CEO Sergio Marchionne during an April earnings call if he would consider spinning off the Jeep and Ram brands, and the CEO said "yes."

Jonas expects Marchionne will leave FCAU by year-end 2018 in order to devote his full attention to Ferrari, which he thinks could trigger spinoff plans.