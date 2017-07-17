Toshiba issues statement regarding postponed injunction decision

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) issues a statement regarding a judge postponing an injunction decision last Friday.

The judge ordered Toshiba and Western Digital back to court on June 29 and suggested the companies work out an agreement on Toshiba selling its chip unit, which Western Digital wants to block.

Toshiba issues a statement through email to Seeking Alpha: "California Superior Court Judge Kahn proposed a 'finessed' alternative to issuing a preliminary injunction motion filed by SanDisk, a unit of Western Digital Corporation. In accordance with the judge’s proposed order, Toshiba Corporation agreed that there would be no closing of any sale of its memory business before a hearing set for July 28, 2017."

Previously: Judge postpones decision on blocking Toshiba Memory sale (July 14)