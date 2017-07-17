UnitedHealth extends relationship with AARP, will offer branded products potentially through 2030

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) extends its exclusive relationship with AARP, continuing to offer AARP-branded Medicare-related and indemnity insurance products, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare supplement plans. The organizations have extended their prior commitments from 2020 to 2025, with mutual options to partner through 2030.

Optum will continue to do its part to improve the overall healthcare experience for AARP members via healthcare navigational and decision-support services, easy access to prescription medications and health and well-being programs.

UnitedHealth adds that it collaborates with AARP in other areas like prescription discounts through OptumRx, a partnership with AARP Services aimed at improving healthcare outcomes , experience and care affordability for Medicare supplement participants, OptumRx-funded research aimed at improving healthcare for people at least 50 years old and food access and healthy eating programs.