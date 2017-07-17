Paratek's omadacycline successful in late-stage study in ABSSSI; shares ahead 7% after hours

A Phase 3 clinical trial, OASIS-2, comparing Paratek Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:PRTK) once-daily oral antibiotic omadacycline to twice-daily oral linezolid for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections ((ABSSSI)) met all primary and secondary endpoints. It is the third successful late-stage study supporting the drug.

OASIS-2 demonstrated omadacycline's non-inferiority to linezolid in addition to high clinical success rates for infections caused by the most common ABSSSI pathogens, including MRSA.

Complete data will be presented at an upcoming scientific congress.