'Game of Thrones' premiere's 16.1M viewers smashes HBO records

Last night's season 7 premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones (TWX -0.5% ) smashed the network's viewership records, drawing 16.1M total viewers, a 50% gain from the 2016 premiere.

Of those, 10.1M of them were watching on linear TV, with the remainder from DVR and streaming viewings. It's the most-watched season premiere for any HBO series.

It set new benchmarks for concurrent streamers across its services HBO Go (TV Everywhere for authenticated users) and HBO Now (standalone streaming service).

HBO also notes last night's premiere was GoT's most tweeted, at 2.4M tweets during the episode (thanks in no small part to a cameo from singer Ed Sheeran).

Time Warner is flat in after-hours trading.