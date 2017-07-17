Synchronoss submits plan to regain Nasdaq compliance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) announces it has submitted a detailed plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance.

Nasdaq sent a letter on May 16 saying Synchronoss wasn’t in compliance with a rule because the company hadn’t submitted its 10-Q for the quarter ending March 31.

Nasdaq gave Synchronoss a deadline of today to submit a compliance plan.

If Nasdaq accepts the plan, the company could receive an extension until November 6 to submit the 10-Q.

Synchronoss shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq while the plan is under review.

Previously: Synchronoss Tech to review strategic alternatives, including possible sale (July 6)