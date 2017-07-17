Stocks finish flat as investors wait for earnings

Stocks closed virtually unchanged in a range-bound session, as investors await biggest fish to fry later this week when the likes of Goldman Sachs, BofA, Microsoft, Qualcomm and eBay release their earnings results.

"Folks are waiting to see what earnings look like," says Erick Ormsby of Alcosta Capital Management. "They should be good. That should help support the market."

Sector movement was modest, with utilities (+0.4%) and consumer discretionary (+0.3%) leading the gainers and health care (-0.3%) lagging as the Senate delays a vote on health care reform that originally was scheduled for this week.

Some safe-haven assets, including gold and U.S. Treasurys, ticked higher; gold gained 0.5% to $1,234/oz. while the benchmark 10-year yield shed 3 bps to 2.31%.

U.S. crude oil fell 1.1% to settle at $46.02/bbl, its first loss in six sessions.