Retail workers union opposes Amazon-Whole Foods combo

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union comes out against Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) proposed purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), sendingt a letter to antitrust enforcers warning about the dangers of the $13.7B deal.

Union president Marc Perrone argues the takeover would hurt consumers by giving AMZN such power over suppliers that prices could go up while the quality and variety of products could be reduced.

Perrone also says the deal is "not about improving customer service, products or choice. It is about destroying Whole Foods jobs through Amazon-style automation."

The UFCW represents ~800K clerks and other workers at other grocery chains but not WFM employees.