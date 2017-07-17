Rubicon Project acquires nToggle for $38.5M

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) has paid $38.5M to acquire nToggle, an ad-tech start-up working to ease inventory location for programmatic ad buyers.

Bid requests have swamped demand-side platforms in a fivefold increase since the introduction of header bidding, Rubicon Project notes, and nToggle should make it easier for them to see more of that available inventory.

The company expects a "modest" increase in expenses in 2017 tied to the deal, but to drive higher fill rates (and incremental revenue) in 2018 and have a positive effect on EBITDA.