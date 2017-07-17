Air Products wins gases supply contract from Huntsman

Air Products (APD) and Huntsman (HUN +0.9% ) sign a long-term agreement for APD to build, own and operate a new steam methane reformer and cold box in Geismar, La., to supply hydrogen, carbon monoxide and steam to HUN's Geismar operations.

In addition to supplying HUN's Geismar facility, APD's new plant will be connected to its own 600-mile-long Gulf Coast hydrogen pipeline and network system between the Houston Ship Channel and New Orleans; APD says the 600-mile pipeline span is the world's largest hydrogen plant and pipeline network system.

APD hopes to bring its facility online in early 2020.