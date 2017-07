Republican leaders have given up on their effort to replace Obamacare - for now - after the defections of two more GOP senators left the party short of votes needed to pass the American Health Care Act.

"Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!" President Trump wrote on Twitter.

