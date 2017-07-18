Ecuador breaks ranks with OPEC

Ecuador has dealt a blow to OPEC unity by announcing it will start raising crude production this month.
The country won't be able to meet its commitment to lower output by 26,000 barrels a day to 522,000, arguing that it needs the money.
Its exit is largely immaterial when considering the size of the global oil market, but it could create a dangerous precedent.
Crude futures +0.7% to $46.35/bbl.
