Ecuador breaks ranks with OPEC

Ecuador has dealt a blow to OPEC unity by announcing it will start raising crude production this month.

The country won't be able to meet its commitment to lower output by 26,000 barrels a day to 522,000, arguing that it needs the money.

Its exit is largely immaterial when considering the size of the global oil market, but it could create a dangerous precedent.

Crude futures +0.7% to $46.35/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI