Leidos awarded Army contract for software modernization

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) awarded a prime contract worth more than $102M by the U.S. Army to provide systems engineering, software development and integration on the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS).

Under this contract, the company will modernize AFATDS to improve functionality, support a more intuitive user software interface, enable more simplistic user training, and enable migration of AFATDS software into the Army's software Common Operating Environment.

"This important win enables us to leverage our proven Leidos Enterprise Application Framework to modernize AFATDS," said Mike Chagnon, president of the Leidos Advanced Solutions Group. "Leidos is committed to serving the U.S. Army by making this mission-critical system easier to use and less costly to sustain."

Press Release