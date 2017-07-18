Johnson & Johnson Q2 top line up 2%; earning off 4%; non-GAAP EPS up 5%; guidance raised; shares ahead 2% premarket

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q2 results ($M): Total Revenues: 18,839 (+1.9%); Consumer: 3,478 (+1.7%); Pharmaceutical: 8,635 (-0.2%); Medical Devices: 6,726 (+4.9%).

Net Income: 3,827 (-4.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 5,017 (+3.1%); 1.40 (-2.1%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.83 (+5.2%).

Company says sales growth will accelerate in H2. Global results negatively impacted by baby care products, but partially offset by domestic OTC products.

2017 Guidance: Revenues: $75.8B - 76.1B from $75.4B - 76.1B; Non-GAAP EPS: $7.12 - 7.22 from $7.00 - 7.15.