Harley-Davidson down on lowering FY2017 shipment guidance

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) reports motorcycle revenue decreased 4.5% to $1.27B in Q2.

Parts & accessories revenue slipped 8% to $237.5M.

Motorcycle shipments fell 7.2% to 81,807 units.

Gross margin rate +10 bps to 36.5%.

Operating margin increased 100 bps to 20.3% as a result of mix favorability driven by demand for the Milwaukee-Eight powered touring motorcycles and lower SG&A spending.Financial services revenue declined 1.5% to $188.03M.

FY2017 Guidance: Motorcycle shipments: 241K to 246K (-6% to -8% Y/Y); Operating margin rate: ~-1%; Tax rate: ~34.5%; Capex: $200M to $220M.