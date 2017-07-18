Cubic completes acquisition of Deltenna Limited

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) announced the acquisition of Deltenna Limited.

The addition will strengthen Cubic’s wireless communication capabilities for tactical and training applications on the edge.

“The addition of Deltenna aligns very well with Cubic’s culture of innovation and we are pleased to welcome Deltenna to our Cubic family,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. “With Deltenna, we will strengthen our capability of developing and integrating products that will change the way our military forces communicate, train and operate.”

Press Release