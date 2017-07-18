Novartis Q2 sales down 2%; non-GAAP EPS down 1%; shares ahead 3% premarket

Novartis (NVS) Q2 results: Revenues: $12,242M (-1.8%); Innovative Medicines: $8,275M (-1.3%); Sandoz: $2,451M (-4.9%); Alcon: $1,516M (+0.7%).

Oncology: $3,074M (-7.4%); Ophthalmology: $1,378M (-1.9%); Immunology and Dermatology: $979M (+33.4%); Neuroscience: $864M (+2.6%); Respiratory: $393M (-1.0%); Cardio-Metabolic: $113M (+222.9%); Established Medicines: $1,474M (-11.0%); Pharmaceuticals business unit: $5,201M (+2.6%).

Operating Income: $2,280M (+8.9%); Net Income: $1,979M (+9.6%); EPS: $0.84 (+10.5%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.22 (-0.8%); Quick Assets: $8,437M (+8.5%); CF Ops: $3,582M (+15.1%).

Key Growh Drivers: Cosentyx: $490M (+88.5%); Entresto: $110M (+243.8%); Promacta/Revolade: $210M (+32.9%); Tafinlar + Mekinist: $216M (+25.6%); Jakavi: $186M (+27.4%); Tasigna: $463M (+1.1%); Gilenya: $837M (+3.2%); Kisqali: $8M.