AngioDynamics discloses material weakness in accounting of annual goodwill impairment

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) reports that its auditor has determined that there was a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as of May 31, 2016 because it did not design and maintain effective internal controls over the accounting for the annual goodwill impairment test.

Specifically, it did not have effective controls to review in sufficient detail the cash flow projections and significant valuation model assumptions used in the goodwill impairment test as of December 31, 2015.

The material weakness did not result in a misstatement of the 2016 financial statements or any interim periods therein. The company adds that the material weakness has been addressed.

Shares are unchanged premarket.