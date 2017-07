Annual inflation fell to 2.6% in June, well short of expectations for the rate to be unchanged at 2.9%.

Calling the print "a real surprise," Aberdeen Asset's Lucy O'Carroll says it's "going to kill the chances" a of rate hike anytime soon.

The pound (NYSEARCA:FXB) tumbled earlier this morning on the news, and hasn't really recovered, now down 0.3% vs. the dollar to $1.3019. The FTSE is flat on the session, with the rest of Europe in the red.

