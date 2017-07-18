Jacobs wins major rail project in Malaysia

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded the role of Lead Trackwork Design Consultant for the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit (KVMRT) Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line in Malaysia.

“This is the first large scale rail project for Jacobs in Malaysia, which builds on our strong presence across South East Asia in the growing transport infrastructure market, reinforcing our reputation as a leading service provider,” said Jacobs Buildings and Infrastructure Senior Vice President Patrick Hill. “This follows our deliberate investment in the transportation sector in South East Asia, mobilizing capabilities from the U.K. and Australia to support our clients in projects with an increasing level of scale and complexity.”

