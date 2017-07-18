Goldman tops, but trading revenue tumbles 40%; shares down 0.9%

Investment Banking revenue of $1.73B down 3% Y/Y. Financial advisory revenue of $749M down 6% thanks to lower M&A; underwriting revenue of $981M about flat.

Institutional Client Services revenue of $3.05B down 17% Y/Y. FICC revenue of $1.16B down 40% - "a challenging environment characterized by low levels of volatility, low client activity and generally difficult market-making conditions."

Investing & Lending revenue of $1.58B up 42% Y/Y.

Investment Management revenue of $1.53B up 13% Y/Y.

Comp and benefits expense of $3.23B down 3% Y/Y; ratio to revenue of 41% vs. 42% a year ago.

CET 1 ratio of 13.9% down 30 basis points during the quarter. Tangible book value per share of $177.20. 6.6M shares bought back during quarter for $1.47B.

