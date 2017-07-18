Rocket Fuel to be taken private at $2.60/share

Rocket Fuel (NASDAQ:FUEL) agrees to be acquired by Sizmek, an advertising technology company owned by P-E firm Vector Capital, for $2.60/share; the deal values FUEL at ~$145M, including debt.

The stock closed yesterday at $2.69, showing how one of ad tech’s high-profile players has fallen from its lofty position a few years ago.

The two companies say they plan to combine their technology and scale in the hope of providing ad buyers with an alternative to Google, Facebook and other ad tech vendors.