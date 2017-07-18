Rite Aid +7% on better than expected post-sale pro forma metrics

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) +6.9% premarket after providing pro forma information on the impact of the proposed sale of stores and assets to Walgreens Boots Alliance on its operations and capital structure.

Despite selling nearly half its stores, RAD says pro forma adjusted EBITDA after the sale for the year ended March 4, 2017 totaled nearly $743M vs. $1.13B before the sale.

RAD also estimates average pro forma total store sales for the year ended March 4 following the sale was $6.1M, vs. $5.7M before the sale.