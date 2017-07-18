Array BioPharma up 2% premarket on collaboration with Amgen in autoimmune disorders

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is up 2% premarket on modest volume in response to the news that it has inked a collaboration agreement with Amgen to discover and develop new drugs for autoimmune disorders. The undisclosed target and lead inhibitors were discovered via Array's proprietary platform.

Under the terms of the partnership, the companies will collaborate on preclinical development with Array leading the medicinal chemistry work. Amgen will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization. In exchange for exclusive rights to the program, Amgen will pay Array upfront and milestone payments and sales-based royalties. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.