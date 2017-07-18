Prologis up 1.25% after upside surprise

"Market rent growth surprised us to the upside," says Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam, after his company reported Q2 core FFO per share of $0.84 - up from $0.60 a year ago and topping estimates by $0.06.

Net effective rent change was 24% vs. 17.8% a year ago. Cash rent change of 11.2% vs. 7.9%.

Net effective same-store NOI growth of 4.6% vs. 6.1% a year ago. Cash same-store NOI growth of 7.2% vs. 5.3%.

Full-year core FFO guidance is lifted to $2.78-$2.82 per share from $2.72-$2.78 previously.

Conference call at noon ET

