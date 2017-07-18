Sarepta and BioMarin settle exon skipping patent fight

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) settle their patent litigation related to exon skipping.

Under the terms of the settlement, Sarepta will pay BioMarin $35M and additional regulatory and commercial milestone payments for exons 45, 51 and 53 and potentially on future exon skipping products. It will also pay BioMarin an 8% royalty on EXONDYS 51 sales through 2023 in the EU and other countries where certain BioMarin/AZL patents exist.

Sarepta will have exclusive rights to BioMarin's DMD patent estate for EXONDYS 51 and all future exon-skipping products. BioMarin retains the right to convert the license to co-exclusive if it decides to develop and commercialize its own exon-skipping therapy for DMD.

SRPT is up 2% premarket on light volume. BMRN is up a fraction on light volume.

