FreightCar America appoints James R. Meyer as President and CEO

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) appointed James R. Meyer as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective July 31.

Mr. Meyer will succeed Joseph E. McNeely, who will leave the Company by mutual consent to pursue new opportunities.

Most recently, Mr. Meyer served as Chairman of the Board at Commercial Specialty Truck Holdings, LLC.

“We are extremely pleased to name Jim Meyer as President and CEO and have him join the Board,” said William D. Gehl, Chairman of the Board. “Jim has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and we expect the Company to benefit from his extensive industry experience and solid financial expertise. Based on his proven leadership and experience, Jim is the ideal person to guide the Company in the future and I look forward to working with him as we continue to execute on our long-term growth strategy.”

Press Release