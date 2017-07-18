HAP study confirms the value proposition of Nektar's euphoria-lite opioid candidate; shares ahead 6% premarket

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Human Abuse Potential (HAP) study of NKTR-181, an opioid analgesic designed to deliver pain relief without the high levels of euphoria of traditional opioids that can lead to abuse and addiction.

The HAP study compared the degree of drug liking of NKTR-181 to oxycodone in 54 recreational drug users. All three doses of NKTR-181 demonstrated significantly lower peak drug liking scores than oxycodone.

Complete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

NKTR-181 has Fast Track status in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic pain.